Anambra guber: Maduka dismisses NYSC certificate allegation

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Godwin Maduka, has dismissed the allegations of not having the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, which his accusers said he claimed to possess. A group known as Independent Leaders’ Forum led by Obinna Okafor, had asked the leadership of the PDP to disqualify Maduka on the ground that he lied. According to the Director- General of Maduka Campaign Organization, Chief Mac Jeo Onwudinjo, the allegation was not true and was unfounded, adding that those making the allegation were biased and were members of the campaign organisations of other gubernatorial aspirants.

“It is important to note that Dr GodwinMadukasubmittedall hiscredentialsaswasprovided by law and the Electoral Act and this body has no right to begin to challenge or ask questions when the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) istheretoverify.” Onwudinjo added further that one of the members of Independent Leaders Forum, Mr Ejiofor Egwuatu, was a member of Chris Azubogu Campaign Organization and represented the aspirant last Sunday at the Anglican Synod at Eziowelle in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

