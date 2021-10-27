Anambra guber: Mass resignation of ad-hoc staff false –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the report making the rounds of mass resignation of ad-hoc staff for the Anambra State November 6 governorship is not true. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi told New Telegraph in an interview, that the report was orchestrated to cause confusion. “It is not true. In any case, you can only resign an appointment if such is made. These people are ad-hoc staff, not employees of INEC,” he said. Also, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Nwachukwu Orji, said the committee is ready to deliver credible election in Anambra on November 6. Orji disclosed that “INEC is still in the process of recruiting the ad-hoc workers. In fact, we just finished the last training before this false report.

“As the head of the commission in Anambra, I am telling you authoritatively that we have more than enough manpower for the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra.” Meanwhile, INEC has called on the 81,778 newly registrants in the state to collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) before the election.

A statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, the cards have been printed and will be delivered to our office in Anambra State on October 28, 2021. “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State and his staff shall work out the most efficient means of ensuring that the voters concerned collect their PVCs in earnest. “Fortunately, the Commission has the telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of all the new registrants. They will be contacted to make the collection seamless,” he added. Okoye assured of the determination of INEC to proceed with the conduct of the election and appealed to all the critical stakeholders and citizens in the state to cooperate with the commission for a successful exercise.

