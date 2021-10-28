News Top Stories

Anambra guber: NASS Joint C’ttee meets INEC leadership, security heads

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

Barely 10 days to the Anambra governorship election, the National Assembly Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, met with the leadership of the electoral umpire and heads of security personnel, to fashion out modalities to ensure hitch- free elections.

This was as the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, claimed that the nation’s electoral body had recovered from the various attacks on the facilities of the Commission in the South East and Anambra State in particular. Yakubu made the claim in Abuja, before holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate Committee on INEC.

He therefore, said that the Commission was ready to conduct a hitchfree Anambra gubernatorial election come November 6. He noted that the Commission, at the beginning of its preparations for the elections, lined up 14 activities to be executed, out of which 12 had been successfully accomplished, with two to be executed in later days.

The INEC Chairman noted further, that the Commission would deliver the permanent voter cards (PVCs) of those who registered in the new registration exercise to the Anambra State capital, Awka today, for onward collection by their owners. According to him, there would be radio announcements on the delivery, so that those without handsets could hear and go and pick up their voter cards. Meanwhile, the Senate, lending its voice to the claims by the INEC boss, said that the Federal Government had made adequate security arrangements to conduct the poll on schedule.

The apex legislative Chamber also posited that all necessary materials required for the conduct of the highly threatened polls had been secured and made ready for the exercise. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, made the statement at an interview with journalists, shortly after his Committee met with the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and some heads of security agencies. On the controversy as to whether or not INEC would be allowed to transmit election results electronically, Senator Gaya said that it was left for the Commission to determine the mode of transmission to use.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Five Greek sailors held hostage in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  A media report on a Greek website, is saying that five Greek sailors have been abducted after their ship was attacked by pirates in Nigeria. The pirates took hostage of the captain and two sailors from the five Greeks who belong to the crew of the supply tanker Stelios K, which is sailing under the […]
News

COVID-19: NGO donates cartons of face masks to journalists in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Jireh’Doos Foundation (JDF), yesterday donated cartons of facemasks to journalists in Benue State as part of its contribution to measures aimed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. Making the donation in Makurdi, the state capital, Chief Executive of the foundation, Josephine Habba, said it was part […]
News Top Stories

PDP BoT sets up c’ttee to reconcile Wike, Secondus

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Our intervention is to promote peace, unity –Jibrin Northern group asks Secondus to resign l’Any dislocation’ll cost infraction’ The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the leadership crisis in the party. The tension soaked meeting, which began about 11:30 a.m., lasted for four hours. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica