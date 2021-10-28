Anambra guber: NASS Joint C’ttee meets INEC leadership, security heads

Barely 10 days to the Anambra governorship election, the National Assembly Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, met with the leadership of the electoral umpire and heads of security personnel, to fashion out modalities to ensure hitch- free elections.

This was as the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, claimed that the nation’s electoral body had recovered from the various attacks on the facilities of the Commission in the South East and Anambra State in particular. Yakubu made the claim in Abuja, before holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate Committee on INEC.

He therefore, said that the Commission was ready to conduct a hitchfree Anambra gubernatorial election come November 6. He noted that the Commission, at the beginning of its preparations for the elections, lined up 14 activities to be executed, out of which 12 had been successfully accomplished, with two to be executed in later days.

The INEC Chairman noted further, that the Commission would deliver the permanent voter cards (PVCs) of those who registered in the new registration exercise to the Anambra State capital, Awka today, for onward collection by their owners. According to him, there would be radio announcements on the delivery, so that those without handsets could hear and go and pick up their voter cards. Meanwhile, the Senate, lending its voice to the claims by the INEC boss, said that the Federal Government had made adequate security arrangements to conduct the poll on schedule.

The apex legislative Chamber also posited that all necessary materials required for the conduct of the highly threatened polls had been secured and made ready for the exercise. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, made the statement at an interview with journalists, shortly after his Committee met with the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and some heads of security agencies. On the controversy as to whether or not INEC would be allowed to transmit election results electronically, Senator Gaya said that it was left for the Commission to determine the mode of transmission to use.

