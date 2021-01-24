News

Anambra guber: Never again’ll APC lose guber poll in S’East –Uzodimma, Nnamani, Onu

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, the South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that never again will the party loose poll in the area. The party has insisted that the November 6th gubernatorial poll will be ‘operation sweep’ for the APC in the state, saying that the time is now.

 

According to the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, who is also the Coordinator, APC Reconciliation Effort, the absence of Anambra State in APC has affected the state negatively both economically and politically and which is the bane of the state.

 

He said: “Anambra State cannot remain a lone ranger perpetually because the state is the cradle of sociopolitical and economic de-  velopment in the South East.

 

Also speaking, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said: “We have resolved to take over Anambra State and there is no going back this time around. “With all the resources, commerce and industry, Anambra State is graded as number one but with our economic policy and use of a pen, those conglomerates will collapse because we are not part of the government at the centre. So, Anambra must be APC come November this year.”

 

Similarly, former Abia State governor, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, announced that the November election in Anambra State is a must for the APC in the South East and nothing can stop the party this time. “We are ready and we are good to go.

 

As it stands now and no political party in Anambra State can stop us this time,” he said.

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, also stated that if the South East must realise its presidential ambition in 2023, Anambra State must produce an APC governor in order to challenge the zoning of the party’s Presidency to the area.

