Anambra guber: Ngige advises voters to vote wisely

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has told voters to be wise in their decisions during the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. He said voters have the choice “to choose between total freedom and chains.” The former governor of the state gave the advice while expressing his gratitude to Governor Willie Obiano for his tribute on his 69th birthday.

In a statement by his media office on Wednesday, Ngige praised Obiano and other of his successors for their contributions to the de-velopment of the state. He said: “While I acknowledge that my predecessors have as well done their best, I state that the rest belongs to the people and the Almighty to judge. The burden of eternal vigilance over our freedom falls squarely on Ndi- Anambra. To me precisely, the November 6 governorship election is theirs to choose between total freedom and chains.” The statement added: “The 34 months renaissance of Senator Chris Ngige as Anambra Governor is indelibly etched in the minds and subconsciousness of the people and it is very unlikely official lies can ever suppress it. “Ndi-Anambra have been faced with this strange official suppression of their history. Thus, the tribute from our governor is an escape of suppressed official facts from the highest state quarters. For the first time, a successor government acknowledged Ngige as the architect of the modern Anambra, thereby smashing the over a decade long billow of from the chimney of mischief at Government House, Awka.

“Governor Obiano de-serves commendation for breaking away from the yearslong official suppression of the superlative achievements of the Ngige liberation era. And we pray that this political catharsis by our governor will break further bounds so that Ndi-Anambra will continue to bound in freedom. The scripture is sacrosanct.” It added: “Governor Obianao’s birthday tribute has offered me another opportunity to urge all political office holders to strive to live in the minds of the people through quality stewardship. I have done my best to liberate our dear state. I didn’t only lay a new foundation, I also took the building above the lintel.”

