Anambra Guber: Nwakafor woos civil servants with fat salary

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

An aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra state, Dr. Amobi Nwaokafor has said he will pay fattest salaries in the country to government workers in the state if elected governor. Nwaokafor, who spoke yesterday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, after returning his Nomination forms, said Anambra should not be where it is today with its array of internationally recognized entrepreneurs. He noted that with his wealth of experience, Anambra would witness a dramatic change under his leadership, just as he expressed concerns on the level of poverty in the state. “After becoming the President of Awka Development Union, I decided to offer myself to solve the numerous problems in the state. People are really suffering and poverty is in the state, so we need to support an experienced leader like myself to save the state and its people from further suffering, “he said.

