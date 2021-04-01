Politics

Anambra guber: Okafor promises to make Nnewi industrial hub

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

An aspirant for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Nonso Okafor, has promised to use the instrumentality of government to harness the industrial and commercial potentials of the Nnewi industrial city.

Hon. Okafor, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Nnewi North State Constituency, gave the assurance in Nnewi, when he declared his intention to join the November governorship race. He said with committed leadership in place, Nnewi could become an industrial haven that could generate jobs for citizens and revenue for the state government. His words: “Nnewi is known and referred to as Japan of Africa because of its industrial potentials.

The industrial town produces a lot of things for domestic use and for export. As a son of Nnewi, I know that the best of this community is not yet harnessed. “I’ve sponsored motions and bills that could improve the industrial and commercial potentials of this great city.

If this is achieved, Anambra State and Nigeria in general will stand to benefit. If elected governor come November 6, I will use the instrumentality of government to create a platform that will fight crime naturally. “One of the greatest concerns we have today as a people is insecurity. This stems from the fact that there are no jobs. Thus, jobless youths resort to all manners of activities to survive. With the Nnewi mega city in place; with the kind of industrial revolution we want to bring, this nagging problem will be addressed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Memories of Gani at GFIIA

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

As part of measures to preserve and encourage the culture of integrity and patriotism, the Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) and its partners recently honoured some Nigerians for their impact on the society at the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA) in Lagos. WALE ELEGBEDE reports If there is any Nigerian that typified […]
Politics

Lagos East: APC asks court to dismiss PDP’s objection to Abiru’s candidacy

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a suit seeking to disqualify its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, from the bye-election to fill the Lagos East Senatorial seat. Abiru, an ex-banker, is vying to replace Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15, 2020, reportedly […]
Politics

APC will retain power in 2023, says Dabang

Posted on Author In this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos,

    Hon. Latep Dabang is the caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State. In this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos, Dabang says with the election of the first female senator from the state and the party’s popularity, better days are ahead for the state       Is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica