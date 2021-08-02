Anambra guber: Okonkwo emerges ZLP candidate

Dr. Obiora Okonkwo as emerged candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Okonkwo had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in protest against the outcome of the party’s primary election, which has become the subject of litigation.

Two candidates – Valentine Ozigbo and Ugochukwu Uba –are laying claim to the PDP’s ticket for the election. A former member of the House of Representatives and former State Women Leader of the PDP, Dame Jessie Balonwu, emerged as Okonkwo’s running mate.

Balonwu, who is from Onitsha in Anambra North Senatorial District, served as Chairman, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) between 2005 and 2007.

Some political leaders, market groups, trade unions, professional organizations, transport organizations and grassroots mobilization groups in the state are said to be rooting for Okonkwo as consensus candidate because of “his level of integrity, focus, drive and blueprint for the good governance and development of Anambra State”.

Also, elected members of the PDP in the 21 local government areas and 326 wards of the state had told Okonkwo re-enter the race, pledging their support.

Okonkwo holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in political science (with distinction), from the Russian Academy of Science, Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Moscow; a Professional Fellowship Doctorate, from the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria; and Fellowship of the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and Mediators of Nigeria.

He is the winner of the prestigious The Sun Newspapers’ Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award for his entrepreneurial vision and dexterity in business.

