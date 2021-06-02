Politics

Anambra guber: Okwuosa set to become APC’s choice candidate

Posted on

The question of who would bear the APC party flag in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election has weighed heavily on the minds of party members and the general electorate. The answer seems to be clearer as the date draws nearer. Hon Azuka Okwuosa is fast becoming the choice candidate; the man Anambrarians are tilting towards. Hon Okwuosa’s fame has fast spread over the state and he has become the people’s favourite.

His proposed blueprint for the state’s development and his campaign tagline “Let’s Fix Anambra” has taken the people by storm and also earned him a new nick name, “Mr Let’s Fix Anambra.” On few occasions, he has got people talking on social media by making disruptive posts that compare the current situation of the state with the possible changes his government would implement. He has respectfully and dutifully shared in the grievances of the people toward the incumbent government.

Amidst little criticism, Okwuosa’s tweets have been generally met with much optimism. His visitations to the wards around the state have proven that he has been widely accepted by the state’s electorate. Loud cheers, applauses and songs of praises have spiralled from each visitation. He has been commended to be a charismatic leader who is selflessly serving the people with his acts of love and philanthropy. He was admired for his determination to visit all the wards within the state; something no other aspirant has thought important enough to do. On several occasions, he has been spotted in strategic meetings with high profile government officials at state and national levels.

In April, he was in a closed door meeting with his excellency, the vice president of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and other stakeholders to chart the course to victory in the party primaries in June and eventually in the general elections in November. Also he has had meetings with several traditional rulers reiterating his promise to ensure that their constitutional right, 5 per cent of the local government revenue will no longer be overlooked but dutifully paid. These moves have raised the suspicion that Hon Okwuosa is the chosen one for APC in the Anambra gubernatorial elections.

The suspicion has been fuelled after the Anglican bishop of the Awka Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Chibuzo Ibezim, revealed his vision of Okwuosa’s victory in November. This vision can be given credence given that Okwuosa is one of the few political aspirants who have served in several political offices and still maintain a clean slate, free from scandal and accusations. The religious and spiritual contribution to this discussion should not and would not be ignored as it might just be an indication that he has been sent by God to wipe the tears of Anambrarians.

A culmination of these happenings, especially when compared to the activities and qualifications of other aspirants, just shows that Hon Azuka Okwuosa could be the chosen one for APC. Speculations also indicate that when Anambrarians look beyond party politics and focus on the capacity and character of Okwuosa, he would definitely be the choice man to lead Anambra into the next four years of glory.

Our Reporters



