Anambra guber: Over 38 aspirants battle for Obiano’s seat

The Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 6 has attracted a good number of aspirants from major political parties.

Although, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 17 political parties will contest the election, investigations by New Telegraph showed that 38 aspirants have so far obtained the nomination forms of five of these parties.

Leading the pack is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 16 aspirants.

The ruling party in the state, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has eight while the All Progressives Congress (APC), which controls the Federal Government, has 10 aspirants on its platform.

Three aspirants have obtained the African Democratic Congress (ADC) nomination form while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) has one aspirant. PDP attracted such number of aspirants because of the belief that Anambra is a PDP state even though APGA has been ruling the state since 2006.

The party produced two out of the three senators, and six out of the 11 House of Representatives members representing the state in the National Assembly. The other senate seat is occupied by the YPP while APGA produced the five other members of House of Representatives.

The problem with the PDP is that all the gladiators usually fight themselves to finish at the party’s governorship primaries, and then leave the party gasping for breath before the main election.

Some of the PDP aspirants are Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon. Chris Azubogu, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Hon. Chuma Nzeribe, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe and Emeka Etiaba (SAN). Unlike the past when only PDP aspirants wreak havoc on the party, the other political parties may have the problem choosing from the aspirants on their platform to fly their flag.

APGA that had been the beneficiary of the PDP’s fight to finish, may not find it easy choosing one out of the eight aspirants seeking to fly its party in the November 6 governorship. Attempts on a consensus candidate among the aspirants failed, thereby setting the stage for a big fight.

Among the aspirants are former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Chukwuma Soludo, Hon. Nicholas Ukachukwu, Hon. Thankgod Kenechukwu Ibeh, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, among others.

The APC have been finding it difficult winning the hearts of the Anambra people despite attempts by Prince Arthur Eze and Senator Chris Ngige, to sell the party to them. Ngige was elected senator on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) but failed a re-election on APC platform.

Though Senator Andy Uba won on the APC platform in 2015, he could not win re-election in 2019. Arthur Eze, who bankrolled Hon. Tony Nwoye’s governorship election in 2017, was rejected by even his kinsmen, to vote for APC.

In the end, APGA won while PDP came second. At the moment, APC has no elected representative from Anambra State in the National Assembly. Governorship aspirants on the APC platform include Senator Andy Uba, George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, Ben Etiaba, Rev. Godwin Okonkwo and Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, among others.

The YPP caused an upset in the 2019 National Assembly election when it snatched one out of the three senatorial seats in the state. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the Senate appears to be the only governorship aspirants on the YPP platform.

