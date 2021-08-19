News

Anambra guber: Oye loses bid to stop Okeke, as court retains Umeoji as APGA candidate

A fresh effort by Chief Victor Oye to stay the execution of the judgment of Justice B. C. Iheka of the Owerri High Court which adjudged Chief Jude Okeke as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has hit the rocks.

Oye had brought an application for a stay-of-execution of the judgment previously delivered Iheka and leave to appeal the same.

But in her ruling Thursday, Justice V. C. Isiguzo declined the application to stay action on the judgment of Justice B.C. Iheka while granting Oye leave to appeal the judgment.

By this action, the court further reinforced Chief Michael Umeoji’s position as the governorship candidate of APGA in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

It expressly stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot evade its duty to comply with the orders of the court declaring Umeoji candidate and therefore has a legal obligation to continue to carry out, obey and comply with the extant, valid and subsisting judgment of this court delivered on July 28, 2021 which declared Umeoji candidate and ordered INEC to continue to recognise him and Jude Okeke pending the determination of the appeal filed by Victor Oye at the Appeal Court Owerri.

Explaining the implication of the ruling, counsel to Chief Jude Okeke, Barr. Asika Ilobi said: “With the earlier judgment of Justice B. C. Iheka of the Owerri High Court and today’s ruling by Justice V. C. Isiguzo, they both purport that Chief Jude Okeke remains in charge as the National Chairman of APGA until a superior court reviews the ruling.”

