Anambra guber: Ozigbo advocates violence-free process

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

The flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has advocated for a violence-free process as the electorates in the state elect a new governor on November 6.

 

Mr. Ozigbo made the declaration during the week, when he hosted a delegation from the ‘Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War’ campaign, consisting of officials from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), National Democratic Institute (NDI), The 2Baba Foundation, and the Catch Them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI).

 

The contingent, which was led by Nigerian music icon, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, also included Bem Aga, NDI’s Programmes Manager; Tracy Keshi, NDI’s Programme Officer; Nonso Orakwe, the Executive Director of CATYCOI; and Israel Orji, the Programme Manager of CATYCOI.

 

At the meeting held at Bon Hotel, Awka, Ozigbo hailed 2Baba and the Vote Not Fight campaign for their consistency and the importance of the message of peace and non-violent electioneering.

 

“I am profoundly grateful, not just for this meeting, but for the opportunity to meet my friend and brother, 2Baba, to discuss a crucial issue that can change the course of the black race,” ozigbo said.

 

“I am offering to serve my people to change our story for good, and we can only actualise this through a proper leadership recruitment process. Democracy is not flawed by its principle but in the way, we practice it.

 

“When I was vying for my party’s ticket, I insisted on not discussing with other aspirants because a peaceful election starts from the body language, friendship and camaraderie between the major political players.

 

“Unfortunately, Anambra is taking a new turn with the alarming rate of insecurity in the state. I am using this opportunity to urge everyone, including those causing havoc, to allow peace to reign.

 

“I stand for a free and fair process. I have never asked anyone to rig on my behalf to take any action that will disenfranchise others because I know that the competent candidate will emerge when the process is credible.”

