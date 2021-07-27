Anambra Guber: Ozigbo’s supporters petition Supreme Court, Appeal Court

The Civil Society Committee for Anambra Election and Security has petitioned both the Supreme Court and Appeal Court over the alleged frustration of the appeal field by factional gubernatoral candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo.

The body, which launched another organisation known as Ozigbo for Justice Movement, alleged that some judges at the state high court had refused to give Ozigbo’s lawyers copies of their judgements, thereby frustrating the politician’s bid to get justice.

According to the leader of the two bodies, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, who spoke to reporters in Awka yesterday, the only way Ozigbo can get justice is for the upper courts to intervene.

He expressed confidence in both the Appeal Court and Supreme Court in dispensing justice, urging the courts to recognise Ozigbo as the authentic candidate of the PDP for the November 6 governorship poll.

An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to list Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the representative of the PDP for the election.

“We urge the Appeal and Supreme courts to redeem the image of the judiciary that has been brought down by judges who have compromised the ethics of their jobs,” the group said.

Like this: Like Loading...