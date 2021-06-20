News Top Stories

Anambra Guber: Panic grips APGA, PDP over parallel candidates

Five months to the conduct of the November gubernatorial election in Anambra State, there are growing fears that the embattled All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may field parallel candidates for the exercise.

 

Meanwhile, two gubernatorial aspirants of APGA, Chief Chukwuma Umoji and Chief Akachukwu Nwakpo, have appealed to the party committee, demanding reasons why the screening committee disqualified them.

 

This followed a leadership tussle in the two political parties over who is the authentic state chairman of the PDP and who is the authentic National chairman of the APGA. Chief Victor Oyeh of APGA has announced that the party’s Primary election would take place on the June 23, adding that the three man ward delegate election for the primary has been concluded.

 

But his rival, Mr Jude Okeke, announced that the date for APGA Primary election would be for July 1. He cancelled the three man ward delegate election conducted by the Oye faction. Before the emergence of Okeke, APGA had concluded the sale of nomination forms and screening of aspirants, which cleared four aspirants and disqualified four.

 

But the Okeke faction of APGA said that the sale of nomination forms have not been concluded, adding that after the sale of forms and screening of aspirants would commence soon.

 

On the part of the PDP, Ndubuisi Nwobu said that the party held a successful three-man ward delegate election, adding that there was no going back on the June 26 primary election.

 

The other factional leadership of the party led by Mr Chukwudi Umeaba contended that the ward delegate election conducted by Nwobu faction was illegal and that dates for the conduct of the election and the primary election proper would be made public after consultations with the National leadership of the party.

 

When contacted about the likelihood of the two parties fielding dual candidates, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) refused to comment on the issue, adding that the Election Party Monitoring unit of the commission has the powers to comment on the matter after it has concluded monitoring the party primary elections.

 

Even the aspirants of the two political parties refused to comment on the matter for fear of being attacked by either factions of the warring groups.

 

“What do want me to say on this matter when issues are in court and it would be subjudice to talk and you never can tell which of the factions would carry the day and the ambitions of the aspirants in question would be in jeopardy,” two PDP aspirants said

