Anambra Guber: PDP accuses judge of frustrating appeal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Justice O.A. Nwabunike of an Anambra High Court of frustrating its planned appeal against the judgement affirming Senator Ugochukwu Uba as candidate of the for Anambra State governorship election in November. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party alleged that Justice Nwabunike “disappeared with the case file and refused to make copies of his judgement available to” its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

The PDP also accused the judge of “hastily delivering the judgement” in the suit filed by Uba against Ozigbo, the part, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), challenging Ozigbo’s candidature for the November 6 election. According to the party, whereas the constitution provides 180 days for the hearing and determination of pre-election matters, the judge “hastily concluded proceedings and delivered judgement within 14 days”. It added: “The most unfortunate part of this episode is that the judge, after hastily delivering the judgement, made away with the case file and refused to release copies of his judgement to the defendants despite their application in the open court as well as the officially written application to the judge. “However, to the chagrin of the defendants, the court has gone ahead to issue copies of the judgement to the plaintiff, Uba. “Moreover, the trial judge has been making every effort to frustrate the notices of appeal filed by the PDP and her candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.”

The PDP claimed Justice Nwabunike was out “to assist an individual who did not participate in its primary, and to distract the party ahead of the governorship election”. It asked the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice O.M. Anyachebelu and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to caution Justice Nwabunike “as there must be an end to judicial rascality”.

The party noted that barely 24 hours after Uba instituted the suit, Justice Nwabunike granted an ex parte injunction restraining INEC from carrying out its constitutional duties, and also abridged the time within which the defendants are legally obliged to file their defence from 42 days to only three days, which it said, was a violation of Order 16 Rule 1(2) of the Anambra State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019. “Despite the obvious hardship created by this strange ex parte order, the judge, on the day of hearing, being the 16th of July 2021, denied the defendants time to respond to the processes served on them and proceeded with the hearing of the plaintiff ’s case,” the PDP added.

