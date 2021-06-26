Anambra guber: PDP adopts automatic delegates

A total of 202 automatic delegates will elect the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Automatic delegates are serving and former officers of the party at state and national levels who are from Anambra State, serving and former state and National Assembly members as well as former governors, governorship candidates and their running mates. The resort to this measure is as a result of the judgement of an Abuja High Court, which nullified the PDP delegates’ election for today’s party primary.

PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), in a notification to the 16 PDP aspirants, disclosed that the party’s: “National Working Committee (NWC) has resolved that only automatic delegates are eligible to vote on Saturday, June 26, at the Anambra special state congress for the purpose of electing our party’s flag bearer.” The National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbobdiyan, also in a statement admitted that two judgments of the court were served to the party, adding that the NWC has dissolved all the executive committees in the state chapter. The statement added that the processes towards electing a candidate for the purpose of the November 6 Anambra governorship election subsist.

PDP described the adoption of eligible automatic delegates to vote at the primary as; “a lawful process to carry out the responsibilities of electing our candidate for the governorship election. “Accordingly, the governorship primary to elect our candidate for the Anambra governorship election holds as scheduled on Saturday, June 26.” The five-member PDP governorship primary electoral committee is headed by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed, as member. Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, will act as the secretary.

