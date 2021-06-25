Politics

Anambra guber: PDP adopts automatic delegates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A total of 202 automatic delegates will elect the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Automatic delegates are serving and former officers of the party at state and national levels who are from Anambra State, serving and former state and National Assembly members, as well as former governors, governorship candidates and their running mates.

The resort to this measure is as a result of judgement of an Abuja High Court, which nullified the PDP delegates’ election for the June 26 party primary.

PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), in a notification to the 16 PDP aspirants, disclosed that the party’s “National Working Committee (NWC) …has resolved that only automatic delegates are eligible to vote on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Anambra special state congress for the purpose of electing our party’s flag bearer.”

The National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbobdiyan, also in a statement, admitted that two judgments of the court were served to the party, adding that the NWC has dissolved all the executive committees in the Anambra State chapter.

The statement added that the processes towards electing a candidate for the purpose of the November 6, Anambra governorship election subsist.

