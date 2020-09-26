Anambra guber: PDP alleges plot to change delegate list

Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has uncovered a plot by some party chieftains to falsify the list of delegates for the gubernatorial primary election in the state. To this end, the party leadership has warned that it will not take kindly to such plot, adding that the list of delegates has been made public to all aspirants for the election. Speaking yesterday at the official declaration for the post of governor by Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, in Awka, the state’s Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said the plot was already known by the party leadership. He added that the perpetrators would certainly be brought to book as it was against the constitution and guidelines for the conduct of the election.

Like this: Like Loading...