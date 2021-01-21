News

Anambra guber: PDP, APC express satisfaction with INEC timetable

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two leading opposition political parties in Anambra State have expressed satisfaction with the timetable for the state’s 2021 gubernatorial election released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday. According to the timetable, the election will hold on November 6 while conduct of party primaries and resolution of issues around it will commence from June 10 to July 1. Also, submission of candidate forms by parties will end on August 6, while campaigns will commence on August 8 and end on November 4.

This, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the timetable was long awaited. Nwobu said it did not come to the party as a surprise as it had been ready all along. According to him, INEC which had the constitutional powers to issue guidelines on election had just discharged its duty. “We are comfortable with the timetable, it has not come to us as a surprise, if the date had come earlier than that, we would not have had any issue because we have been doing our work,” he said.

He was echoed by Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, who simply said his party welcomed the timetable with delight. Ejidike said the APC was now strong and united more than ever as the party had no misgivings about their chances in the election because it had identified its fault lines in previous election and was working on them. He said:

“It is not a surprise to us, INEC made it known before now that the election would come up in November, we have been getting prepared. “We learnt our lessons from what happened in the past and I want to assure that it will not happen again. “Before now, we are like a house divided but this time, no one will be left behind, we are going into the election as one body.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and […]
News

Nobel Peace Prize winner, John Hume, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former SDLP leader John Hume has died aged 83. He died in the early hours of Monday at Owen Mor nursing home in Londonderry, reports the BBC. One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to […]
News

Service Chiefs: Southern Youths carpet Senate, says call for sack of service chiefs misplaced

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), the umbrella body of youth group from the 17 southern states of the federation, has described Tuesday’s call by the Senate for the resignation of the nation’s Service Chiefs as a diversionary and hasty tactic aimed at treating the symptom instead of finding the real solution to insecurity challenges. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica