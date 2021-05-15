Anambra Guber: PDP aspirants commence talks with SDP, PPA, others over defection

As political parties contesting the November governorship election in Anambra State gear up for their primaries, some aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are said to have commenced talks with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Progressives Alliance (PPA) for them to contest under their platforms if they fall to secure the ticket of their party. Top on the list are Chief Obiora Okonkwo and Dr. Godwin Maduka while two others have commenced talks with Soludo campaign organisation. It was gathered that two aspirants were allegedly told that the ticket of the party is not for sale and that the National leadership of the party is not comfortable with their becoming candidates. The aspirants, according to a source in the party, have resolved to support Soludo if the ticket of the party goes to Anambra Central or Anambra North senatorial districts. When contacted, one of leaders of the Soludo Support Groups, Chief Jude Emecheta, said that it is not new, adding that the aspirants know that Soludo is a good brand. It was alleged that Okonkwo is already funding the Labor Party remotely while Maduka has reached an advanced stage towards decamping to the SDP. It would be recalled that the South East Chairman of the SDP, Chief Arinze Ekelem, had confirmed that some aspirants from the PDP have been approaching his party to become it’s candidate but failed to mention their names.

