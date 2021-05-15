Anambra Guber: PDP aspirants commence talks with SDP, PPA, others over defection

As political parties contesting the November governorship election in Anambra State gear up for their primaries, some aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are said to have commenced talks with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Progressives Alliance (PPA) for them to contest under their platforms if they fall to secure the ticket of their party. Top on the list are Chief Obiora Okonkwo and Dr. Godwin Maduka while two others have commenced talks with Soludo campaign organisation. It was gathered that two aspirants were allegedly told that the ticket of the party is not for sale and that the National leadership of the party is not comfortable with their becoming candidates. The aspirants, according to a source in the party, have resolved to support Soludo if the ticket of the party goes to Anambra Central or Anambra North senatorial districts. When contacted, one of leaders of the Soludo Support Groups, Chief Jude Emecheta, said that it is not new, adding that the aspirants know that Soludo is a good brand. It was alleged that Okonkwo is already funding the Labor Party remotely while Maduka has reached an advanced stage towards decamping to the SDP. It would be recalled that the South East Chairman of the SDP, Chief Arinze Ekelem, had confirmed that some aspirants from the PDP have been approaching his party to become it’s candidate but failed to mention their names.
Related Articles
Pension investment in FG’s securities drops by N380bn
COVID-19 hinders employers’ remittances Total assets now N10.57trn The effect of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on pension fund investment by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). The situation has seen investment in Federal Government securities drop by as much as N380 billion between January and April this year. The total […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: S’East can’t produce President –Sen. Ibrahim
Against the recent statement by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam El- Rufai that the South should produce the next president of the country come 2023, the Chairman of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima, has said the governor is on his own. This came just as Senator Abu Ibrahim said that the South-East […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCDC confirms 1,244 new COVID-19 cases
*Over 16,000 cases in 2 weeks For the eighth consecutive day, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed over 1,000 new cases in its daily count of coronavirus infections. The NCDC confirmed 1,244 new positive samples across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for January 11, 2021. The new […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)