Anambra guber: PDP mobilises Nigerians over seized case file

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited Nigerians to call out Justice O. A. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court for again refusing to release the case file as well as copies of his judgement on the Senator Ugochukwu Uba Vs PDP & Ors. The party described as vexatious that upon resumption of court activities yesterday, Justice Nwabunike, remained adamant in withholding the documents, all in his desperate bid to frustrate and distract the PDP and its candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said seizing the documents was aimed at frustrating the notices of appeal filed by the PDP and her candidate against his judgement, knowing that such black-market judgement would not stand in appeal.

