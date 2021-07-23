Anambra guber: PDP mobilises Nigerians over seized case file

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited Nigerians to call out Justice O. A. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court for again refusing to release the case file as well as copies of his judgement on the Senator Ugochukwu Uba Vs PDP & Ors. The party described as vexatious that upon resumption of court activities yesterday, Justice Nwabunike, remained adamant in withholding the documents, all in his desperate bid to frustrate and distract the PDP and its candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said seizing the documents was aimed at frustrating the notices of appeal filed by the PDP and her candidate against his judgement, knowing that such black-market judgement would not stand in appeal.
Senate tackles MDAs over $1.5 bn, €995m foreign loans
The Senate, Tuesday, tackled relevant agencies of the executive arm of government currently expecting foreign loans and also seeking approval for 2021 budget proposals. The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had at an interface with the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Debt Management Office on 995million euros and $1.5billion foreign loan, ordered the […]
Alleged N5m fraud: EFCC arraigns Benue Assembly Deputy Speaker, Clerk
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, has arraigned the Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji, and the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena, before Justice S. O. Itodo, of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi. The duo are standing trial for their complicity in an alleged fraud […]
DIPLOMATIC SOLDERING: Garlands of merit for retired service chiefs
With the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non career Ambassardors by president Mohammadu Buhari,critics of retired General Tuku Buratai and his colleagues now have the sails removed from their ships. The appointments have clearly put paid to insinuations of impending trial by International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity,; […]
