Anambra guber: PDP sets up committee to select suitable candidate 

The Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Okoli Akirika, has said that the party had set up a 15-man committee to champion the emergence of a candidate from the South Senatorial District, who will be acceptable to the party, and who will be salable to Anambra people.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting  held at the residence of former Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amechi, in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend, Akirika said the committee would consult and engage major stakeholders of the party to ensure that the South zone produced an electable and widely acceptable candidate for the PDP.
He said zoning, though a thorny issue, was a matter of party policy as contained in Chapter 1(7) of the PDP Constitution, which he said, provided for rotation of political offices in line with the general feeling that Anambra South should produce the next governor.
He said: “We resolved to set up a committee that will work out the nitty-gritty regarding zoning, so that at the end of the day, Anambra PDP will have a united front and present a candidate that can win election.
“What happened was true to the PDP’s slogan that ‘power belongs to the people.’
“We threw the floor open so that everyone could have their say because, we do not want imposition or usurpation of opinions.
“The PDP will not shy away from the political reality on ground in Anambra, where all other political parties have zoned their tickets to the South,” he said.

