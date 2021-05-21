Anambra guber: PDP stakeholders drum support for Uba’s candidacy

Elders and representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, have pledged their support for the aspiration of the former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Ugochukwu Uba. In a communique signed yesterday by Chief Choice Anierobi and Prince Victor Ude- Ubaka, the group stated that it was not in any way diminishing the qualifications of other aspirants in the race for PDP ticket for the November 6 governorship election in the state, but are of the conviction that Ugochukwu is the best choice among the arrays of aspirants. The statement reads in parts: “As foundation members of the party in Anambra state and as elders of the party in Ekwusigo LGA and also as stakeholders in the Anambra project, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubts, that Senator Ugochukwu Uba’s unbroken loyalty to the party since 1999, gives him advantage over other aspirants. “As he knows, the dreams of the founding fathers of the party being one of the conveners of the party in 1998, and therefore, understands what to do to reposition the party in line with those dreams.”

