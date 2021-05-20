Politics

Anambra guber: PDP stakeholders drum support for Uba’s candidacy

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Elders and representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekwusigo Council Area, have pledged their support for the aspiration of the former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Ugochukwu Uba.
In a communique signed Thursday by Chief Choice Anierobi and Prince Victor Ude-Ubaka, the group stated that it is not in any way diminishing the qualifications of other aspirants in the race for PDP ticket for the November 6 governorship election in the state, but are of the conviction that Ugochukwu is the best choice among the arrays of aspirants.
The statement reads in part: “As foundation members of the party in Anambra State and as elders of the party in Ekwusigo LGA and also as stakeholders in the Anambra project, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt, that Senator Ugochukwu Uba’s unbroken loyalty to the party since 1999, gives him advantage over other aspirants, as he knows the dreams of the founding fathers of the party being one of the conveners of the party in 1998, and therefore, understands what to do to reposition the party in line with those dreams.
“His requisite education transversing the relevant disciplines of government and public administration and track record of service in the Anambra State government since the creation of the state in 1991, as two time director general and two time commissioner, put his experience, shoulders above other aspirants in the race, as a man prepared yesterday for tomorrow.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

2023: ADC offers free tickets to Tuface, Omotola, DJ Switch, others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Pols (pix: DJ Switch) The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has offered free tickets to Nigeria Nollywood artistes and entertainers, in any position of their choice, in the 2023 general election, as a part of measures to encourage youth participation in politics. The party also promised to collaborate with Nigerians in Diaspora “to produce six governorship […]
Politics

State of the nation: Senate caucuses differ on Buhari

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the majority and minority caucuses in the National Assembly, recently disagreed on the state of the nation under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari The minority caucus of the National Assembly and its majority counterpart in the Senate, traded tackles last week over the way and manner the All Progressives […]
Politics

I n s e c u r i t y: Osinbajo preaches peace in perilous times

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA

MURITALA AYINLA reports that as cries over insecurity and calls for secession seem to be getting louder, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remains optimistic of a greater and more united Nigeria, given his belief that God’s promise of greatness for the country will certainly come to fruition With the pervading atmosphere of insecurity currently enveloping some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica