News

Anambra guber: PDP warns against emergency rule

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government against the imposition of state of emergency in Anambra State ahead of the November 6 governorship election. PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said any plan to foist an emergency rule in Anambra State is a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate. “Our party demands that the APC and its administration should come clean on their roles in the sudden rise in insecurity in Anambra State ahead of the election.

“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC,” PDP stated. It insisted that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.

“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly. “Our party also charges the people of Anambra State to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambit of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door,” PDP added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki: Youths will form 60% of my new cabinet

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured youths in the state of 60 per cent representation in his new cabinet.   The governor, who gave the assurance, during an interactive meeting with youth groups at Government House, Benin City, said the crisis in the state, following the hijack of the #EndSARS protest, was […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu, Fayemi absent as S’West APC leaders demand true federalism

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West, yesterday, met in Lagos to deliberate and addressed major national issues including insecurity and the agitation for the Yoruba nation by some individuals and groups in the region and the country.   The meeting, which held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, was convened by […]
News

DPR generated N2trn in 2020 –Auwalu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu, has revealed that despite the crisis in the oil and gas industry occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the Department was able to generate N2trillion for the country in 2020. He made the revelation at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series, the 30th of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica