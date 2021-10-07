Anambra guber: PDP warns against emergency rule

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government against the imposition of state of emergency in Anambra State ahead of the November 6 governorship election. PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said any plan to foist an emergency rule in Anambra State is a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate. “Our party demands that the APC and its administration should come clean on their roles in the sudden rise in insecurity in Anambra State ahead of the election.

“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC,” PDP stated. It insisted that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.

“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly. “Our party also charges the people of Anambra State to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambit of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door,” PDP added.

