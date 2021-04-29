Anambra guber: Primary as litmus test for PDP

OKEY MADUFORO reports that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must ensure a credible nomination process if the party is to realise its bid of winning the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinweoke Mbadinuju, must be giggling silently where ever he is given developments ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. Mbadinuju, who was in office between 1999 and 2003, was the only governor of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction, who did not get a return ticket for a second tenure in 2003 general election.

His sins were that teachers were on strike for more than one year and schools were closed in the process; that he introduced the Bakassi Boys Security outfit and allegedly used it to carry out extrajudicial killings in the state. At every PDP rally, a certain aide to then President Olusegun Obasanjo would walk up to Mbadinuju at the podium to remind him that he is a one term governor and that he will not get a second term.

His denial of a second term ticket no doubt was the machination of some PDP heavy weights, who used the allegations to ensure that he never returned to government house, Awka. At the end, Mbadinuju didn’t get a second term ticket while his colleagues in other states did. Mbadinuju vowed amidst tears that since he was denied a second tenure, the PDP in the state would continue to be in crisis without end and it appears that this has been highly efficacious ever since. Anambra PDP has produced a total of 13 state chairmen, comprising factional, acclaimed, authentic and self-acclaimed with litanies of inconclusive local government, ward and state party congresses.

At every election, the party in power in Anambra would sponsor crisis in the party to sustain its grip on the state with most notable party stalwarts being heavily paid to midwife the failure of their party at the polls. These so-called stalwarts will work against their party’s candidate because they either did not win the primary election or that their preferred candidate did not win. Also, some successive party chairmen remained errand boys to some political godfathers, who claim to own the party as any attempted to be independent was slammed with unending litigations in the courts.

At the moment, there are about five litigations against the current chairman,Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, contending that the congress that led to his emergence was illegal, and that he has no locus to preside over the primary election the elect the party’s candidate for the November governorship election.

The legal impediment, not withstanding, Nwobu has remained firm despite the gladiators – 17 in number – mostly moneybags who are jostling for the gubernatorial ticket of the party. While observers have expressed strong optimism that Anambra PDP will get it right this time, some analysts are of the view that emerging developments in the nation’s polity will either make or mar the party’s chances in the governorship poll.

Igbo presidency 2023

The demand for a president of Igbo extraction by the people of the South-East come 2023 may affect the emergence of an acceptable candidate of Anambra PDP for the forthcoming governorship election. At the centre of the storm is the former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, who appears to be the most qualified presidential aspirant from the South-East although the likes of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is also said to be interested in the same position.

Should Anambra PDP gets it right and successfully produce the next governor of the state, Obi will be well positioned to fly the flag of PDP in the 2023 presidential election if the ticket is zoned to the South-East to the disadvantage of other presidential hopefuls from the zone, who have never hid-den their reservations against the rising profile of the former governor.

Already, crisis is brewing within the PDP over who will conduct the Anambra governorship primary election. While the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee is insisting on overseeing the exercise, reports have it that some governors of the party in the South are hell bent on being part of the process us insisting, a plot some said is aimed at frustrating the party from producing the next governor of Anambra State, so that Obi would not be well positioned to contest the presidency. Some of the governorship aspirants are alleged to have been approached to help execute this plot if they fail to emerge as the candidate of the party.

Anambra zoning formula

Aside from Senator Uche Ekwunife, Obiora Okonkwo and Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe (daughter to late Vice President Alex Ekwueme), the rest of the 17 aspirants are from Anambra South Senatorial District, which is expected to produce the next governor of the state based on a zoning agreement. However, it is being feared that should a candidate from Anambra Central or North emerge as candidate of the party, the aspirants from the South would work against the party. Similarly should the likes of Okonkwo fail to emerge as candidate, a huge number of party faithful would likely protest the outcome and ultimately work against the party following the large followership he commands.

Ekwunife, a blend of the South and Central could have been a middle course but the question is: Will the other aspirants accept her and go into the election without crisis. Even among the southern aspirants, it is not clear whether they will accept the outcome of the primary as the Old Aguata Union that has Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Maduka, Ugochukwu Uba, Godwin Ezeemo, Wilson Udeh is poised to battle the Old Nnewi political camp that has of Emeka Etiaba, Chris Azubogu and Chief Ifedi Okwenna.

While it is expected that these two political blocs in Anambra South should harmonize to ensure that the zone produces PDP’s candidate for the gubernatorial poll, the crowd of aspirants would be taking a political gamble if the underestimate Comrade Tony Nwoye, a master of party primaries.

Nwoye, who giving the governorship another shot, this time on the platform of the PDP, is the only strong aspirant from Anambra North Senatorial District and he has won primary elections twice in the PDP and APC dusting heavyweights like Senator Andy Uba and Nicholas Ukachukwu. Nwoye has a formidable structure both in the PDP and APC and has the capacity to hold the delegates from the North as well as make a foray into the Central and in the South districts, where aspirants would certainly divide delegates’ votes.

While it is being speculated that some interests either in the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state may have planted Nwoye in the PDP to execute a plot against the party, his supporters dismissed the claim, contending that the former member of the House of Representatives is on course to clinch the ticket of the party he once chaired in the state.

PDP godfathers

This has remained the bane of the party in the state since inception and it has not changed. The prolonged silence of the selfstyled godfather of the Anambra politics, Chief Chris Uba, appears not to be golden at the moment and he is yet to state his position on the primary election. Uba commands a large followership in the party and can comfortably rock the boat if not factored in the process that will see to the emergence of Anambra PDP governorship candidate. Also, the positions of party stalwarts like former National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi and Prof. ABC Ojiakor are not clear at the moment, and there is no doubt that they have roles to play in who gets the ticket.

APC/APGA alliance

The PDP is not unmindful of this alliance and should it wish it away, the party will certainly get a good run for its money. This alliance is aimed at stopping the main opposition party from getting to the Anambra government house. The belief is that should APGA make the mistake of nominating an unpopular candidate, the APC will seize the opportunity to align with APGA for the purpose of grabbing power in the state.

