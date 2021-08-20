Anambra guber: Put your house in order, Uzodimma replies Obiano

The current face-off between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Jigawa High Court judgement got messier yesterday when Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State asked his counterpart in Anambra, Governor Willie Obiano, to put his house in order.

This is coming amidst another attack on APGA by the APC Chairman in Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike, who said APGA is not a party but an assemblage of cabals. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Uzodimma, Mr. Nwachukwu Oguwike, disclosed that the governor is focused on how to successfully carry out the assignment given to him by the APC and has nothing to do with the internal wrangling of APGA. On his part, Ejidike noted that the inability of APGA to follow the due process and laid down guidelines for the conduct of its primary election has been the genesis of the crisis in the party.

