Anambra guber: Reserve your votes for PDP, Ekwunife urges electorate

The senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district, Uche Ekwunife, has urged the Anambra electorate to vote for the PDP candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, in the November 6 governorship election.

Ekwunife said this at the wedding ceremony of one of her most devoted staff, Mr Chinonso Ofozoba. Ofozoba is the Head, Anambra Central Senatorial District Liaison Office.

Speaking, Ekwunife said the PDP was the only political party in the state that had produced leaders whose developmental strides and contributions to the stability, growth and development of the state were unmatched.

“The 2021 governorship election presents an opportunity for Anambrarians to elect a new governor and most importantly enthrone new and vibrant set of leaders that will reposition the state to the path of rapid economic and infrastructural development.”, the grassroots friendly lawmaker said.

“A careful examination of the developmental track record of all the elected public office holders of PDP extraction, from the Senate, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly, indicates clearly that the party is indeed committed to providing Anambrarians with purposeful leadership”.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, further asserted her belief in free and fair elections. She expressed optimism that INEC would lead a process that would enable Anambrarians to exercise their franchise for the leading opposition party in the state. “Anambra is a PDP state,” the senator added.”

