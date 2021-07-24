Anambra guber: Uba dismisses litigants as crisis rocks APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has finally joined the list of embattled political parties fighting over the candidacy of their parties following the litigations filed by three out of the 14 aspirants of the party praying the court not to allow the party present any candidate in the November gubernatorial election, while demanding a refund of their payment for forms and damages to the tune of N1.266 billion. The aspirants are said to be planning to join in the suit filed by the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah.

In the suit, Ubah had approached the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (IÑEC), not to accept the name of Sen. Andy Uba, as candidate of the party and not to allow the APC to field his name as its candidate. Leading the three party aspirants is the CEO and MD, National Inland Water Ways (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, who had gone to the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, to challenge the conduct and outcome of the primary election of the party.

Moghalu, in the suit dated and filed on July 8, by his lawyer, Mr. Chris Uche, SAN, asked the court to compel the INEC to delist the name of Mr. Andy Uba and the APC from among the list of political parties and gubernatorial candidates for the November 6, election or any subsequent postponement. Moghalu specifically asked the court to declare that the APC failed to conduct a valid primary election in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended, the Electoral Act and the APC’s constitution and guidelines for election and demanded the sum of N122.5 million damages from the APC.

He claimed that the sum of N22.5 million was meant for the refund of payment for the expression of interest form and nomination form. He is also asking the court to order the APC to pay him another sum of N100 million as “exemplary and general damages for the breach of contract to commence and conclude primary election and or breach of Section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and the regulations and guidelines of the political party.” Reacting, a Director in the Sen Andy Uba campaign organization and former Majority leader of the Anambra state House of Assembly Hon Humphrey Nsofor described the suit filed by Sen Ifeanyi Ubah as one that goes to no issue contending that the primary election of a political party is an internal business of the party hence outsiders should not be interested. Nsofor said: “It shows desperation on the part of the aspirants that went to court. They should have waited for the outcome and report of the appeal panel before heading to court.” He noted that the party’s decision is supreme in all matters regarding congresses and primary elections.

