Anambra guber: Ubah rallies progressives for battle

OKEY MADUFORO reports on how one of the aspirants for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, intends to leverage on a charity-based group he championed its formation to become the occupant of the state’s number one position

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has a chequered political history, which perhaps, explains why every move he makes is viewed with caution by most political watchers in Anambra State. Just early last year, at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Ubah announced the establishment of Anambra Progressives and Development Union; a body made up of captains of industry as well as stakeholders in commerce and trade. The group kick-started its activities with a donation of N1 million each by its 378 members, but was able raise N497 million within a short period. Ubah then said that “the main plan of Anambra Progressives and Development Union is to reposition our dear state for greater heights as the Light of the Nation with a strategy to realise the vision of economic prosperity.”

He added: “This plan will serve as a blueprint for strategies and actions to achieve development aspirations of the state through strong collective will, stakeholders’ participation and strategic implementation mechanism with specific focus on world class healthcare delivery, strong economy and agricultural revolution.” He further revealed that the group will work towards reforming the state’s education sector and providing opportunities for the youth; ensuring security of lives and property as well as developing public infrastructure and engaging Anambra people in the Diaspora. The body has already commenced the process with the establishment of a COVID-19 hospital and centres in Nnewi and Awka, while the centre for Anambra North Senatorial District in Onitsha is currently under construction. This milestone has apparently drawn the first blood among the political class as most governorship hopefuls for the forthcoming election in the state see the development as a ploy by Senator Ubah to curry political favour for his gubernatorial ambition. However, most of those behind the foundation see the position of some of these politicians as out of place and one that paints the picture of pettiness and envy. Among those, who hold this view is the Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Group, Dr. Cletus Ibeto, who maintained that every good gesture should not be reduced to politics.

“It is not about Senator Ifeanyi Ubah or election but to extend hands of charity to our people. So, the move should be encouraged and not discouraged,” he said. Another arrowhead of the group, Barr. Peter Nwosu posited that Anambra Progressives is a joint effort of Anambra people who are desirous of taking their state to the next level, adding that it should be upheld by all and sundry and not casting aspersions on its programmes because Senator Ubah’s involvement. Despite the explanations on the aims and objectives of the group, Ubah’s political opponents have returned to the trenches firing from all angles, and describing the body as a campaign organization for the senator’s gubernatorial ambition.

They accused him of mobilizing money bags in the state to bankroll his election with the plot to highjack the resources of the state in order to compensate his sponsors when elected. But the Vice Chairman, Conveners Committee of the group, Sam Ubachukwu, dismissed the claim, describing is as tissues of lies. “It has nothing to do with politics but charity to the society and Anambra people.

I am not a politician and most of us here are not politicians,” he said. Despite the knocks against the Anambra Progressives, observers are of the view that should the body remain as it is at the moment, Senator Ubah will have a strong support base that has the capacity to put him in Anambra State government house, Awka given personalities within the fold.

The group’s membership list is endless and it has the likes of Chief Alex Okafor, Dr. ABC Orjiakor, Chief Cosmas Maduka and Prince Arthur Ezeh, and there is no doubt these individuals are no push overs in the politics of Anambra State and the country. Reacting to criticisms over the group, Vin Onyeka, a United States based businessman, who hails from the state, told New Telegraph that ‘Even if Senator Ubah has political ambition, there is wrong about the group and his membership as we also have some governorship aspirants like Valentine Ozigbo among others, who are also members.”

Onyeka added that anyone who feels threatened as an aspirant for the governorship election can start something that will contribute to the growth and development of Anambra State. No doubt, Senator Ubah may have understudied Anambra politics and has chosen to interface with the people of the state with a mindset of making a strong statement on how to improve the health sector, the economic development plan of the progressives is also another angle he can leverage on as it would surely have a multiple effect on his ambition though he still have huddles to cross.

Being a member of the Young Democratic Party (YPP), Ubah does not need to flex muscle with any aspirant. He is the sole financer of the party in the state and the attendant challenges of litigation after the governorship primary election is not anticipated. It would be recalled that when Ubah lost the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2019 senatorial election, he was approached by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he turned them down. He rather joined YPP and contested for the Anambra South Senatorial District seat, which he won through the support of personalities who are also members of the Anambra Progressives and Development Union.

Today, the same dramatis personae are in the same ship with Ubah, an indication that the lawmaker has set up his political machinery for the governorship poll. While many will reason that YPP is not among the top parties in the state, it however boasts of personalities, who already have names and integrity to showcase and it is believed that such persons can give Ubah the needed political mileage to execute the election and ultimately give him victory. But Anambra politics is full of surprises that has always proved bookmakers wrong at the end of the day if only would Senator Ubah would be mindful of this fact.

The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is not leaving anything to chance as the task before Governor Willie Obiano is to hand over to an APGA governor just as Peter Obi did. On another hand, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants one of their own in power and that is yet another huddle for the senator.

However, Ubah has Anambra South as his base and should this be sustained, he has seven local government areas and needs three more councils from the central and the north senatorial districts to win the constitutional one third of the two third of the 21 council areas to win the election. But, how he hopes to win in Anambra North is best known to him going by the fact that the incumbent governor is from Anambra North and would work to deliver his party;s candidate in the election although his supporters contend that they have members in the area, who can match the governor on the election day.

