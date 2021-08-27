Anambra guber: VON DG solicits renewal of APC, APGA pact

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has called for the renewal of the pact between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Grand Progressive Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Okechukwu in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday, said since 2013, the two parties had maintained a pact that made part of APGA to join APC. He also revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari had restored the security personnel of Governor Willie Obiano in 2017 while in 2019; Obiano reciprocated the gesture by leading APGA to vote the President back to office. Articulating that it would not be the first time political parties would come together to prosecute an election, he gave an example of the All Peoples Party (APP) and Action Democratic (AD) in 1999 that produced a joint presidential ticket.
