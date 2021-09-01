Anambra guber: Vote for Ozigbo, Ekwunife urges supporters

The Chairperson of Anambra 2021 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has urged members of her political structure to view the success of the party’s flag-bearer in the November 6 election, Valentine Ozigbo, as a priority. Ekwunife, the lawmaker representing Anambra Central at the Nigerian Senate, made the remarks recently when she hosted Ozigbo to a meeting with members of her political family. At the event held at the Uche Ekwunife Centre in Awka, the senator charged her followers to discard distractions and focus on delivering PDP at the election. She said: “We must be proactive as we enter this electioneering season. Our priority must be to deliver our candidate at the November poll. “Luckily, we do not lack in any department. Every election period comes with its unique challenges, which include misunderstandings and suspicion. What is important is the goal and not these distractions. “As the highest-ranking elected member of the PDP in Anambra State, it is essential that I lead the charge and galvanise party members to rally behind our candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

