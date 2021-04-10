Anambra guber: Wada heads PDP screening c’ttee

Former Kogi State Governor, Capt. Idris Wada (rtd) has been appointed Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) constituted committee for the screening of the party’s aspirants for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Four other party members made the list, including PDP Zonal Secretary for the South East, Chief James Ugwu, who will act as secretary of the committee.

A statement by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), said the screening is scheduled to hold on Monday and Tuesday next week, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The statement urged the aspirants to “exercise exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during the assessment that will justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of our party.”

Thirteen persons, including three women, obtained the PDP nomination form for the governorship primary scheduled for June 26.

