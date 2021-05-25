Anambra Guber: We won’t go into election divided – APGA

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has dismissed the insinuation that APGA will go into the Anambra governorship election, a divided party.

He said there may be some internal issues in the party but maintained that APGA will go into the Anambra governorship election, a united front.

“It is not true that APGA is going into Anambra governorship election with a divided house. What is happening is that there is a slight leadership tussle in the party where Victor Oye and his group are trying to usurp undue powers and hijack the party.

“Nevertheless, it is just a temporary issue, that is why our focus is on building the party across the federation while de-emphasizing Anambra state and these elements from Anambra who are sworn to creating one form of drama or the other in the party. We are moving to other states to strengthen and sensitize our party faithful across the country.

“That notwithstanding, we are still focused on the governorship election in Anambra and have formed a strategic reconciliation committee as part of the process of uniting our party and rallying our supporters to one objective, which is winning the election. So, APGA is a national party with strong affinity to all truly progressive Nigerians.”

Chief Edozie Njoku urged the party members not to heat up the party with unfounded concerns and conjectures.

Like this: Like Loading...