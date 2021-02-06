Anambra guber: We’ll resist candidates who haven’t spent 10 years in party –PDP

Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State have vowed to resist the emergence of any governorship candidate, who has not spent at least 10 years as active member of the party. To this end, the party has endorsed four gubernatorial aspirants as the likely candidate of the party in the November election and top on the list is Chief Ugochukwu Okeke.

Meanwhile, litigations at the various courts of law in the country challenging the leadership structure of the party mar the party governorship primary election in the state. A faction of the party had gone to court contending that Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and his executive were not the authentic leadership of the party, urging the court to recognise the former leadership of the party led by Mr. Ejike Oguebego. Oguebego was the factional chairman of the party with another executive led by Prince Ken Emeakayi before the emergence of Nwobu as chairman.

Meanwhile, Andy Uba has been allegedly fingered as the one behind the litigation, an accusation that his supporters have dismissed, contending that as a member of the PDP Board of Trustee that he cannot be involve in any anti-party activity. However, supporters of Nwobu have vowed to challenge the outcome of the appeal at the Supreme Court if it doesn’t go favour them.

At the last stakeholders meeting of the party in Awka, the South-East Chairman of the party, Chief Ali Odefa, had appealed to the litigants to withdraw all matters at the court, promising to resolve the issues. Should the litigants succeed in their bid, Uba may be better positioned to decide who would emerge as the candidate of the PDP while further litigations would continue till the July primary election.

