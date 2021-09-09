Politics

Anambra guber: We’re united with our candidate – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed their readiness to ensure the victory of the party in the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The state chief executives were briefed by the PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo and the Director General of his campaign organisation, Senator Uche Ekwunife, at their meeting on Wednesday.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said the governors are prepared and united in support of the party’s candidate in the Anambra governorship election.

“By the grace of God we shall work assiduously towards winning Anambra election,” Tambuwal said.

The governor expressed the hope that PDP will win the 2023 general election, assuring that the party will “present a very united force that will rescue Nigeria from the misgovernance of APC.

“We will continue to sustain the good will that PDP is enjoying in Nigeria, and send the right signal to Nigerians that we are truly prepared and working together as a family.”

The governors meeting, which lasted for seven hours, was attended by former governors of the PDP, former ministers and National Assembly caucus.

Our Reporters

