Anambra guber: We’ve repaired burnt facilities – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has repaired some of the facilities burnt during the May 23 attack on its office in Anambra State. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said the burnt stores have been rebuilt and ready to receive materials, while the repairs of the collation centre and other affected facilities were almost completed. Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the commission would publish the official register of voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on October 7.

“The permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after 7th October. “Registrants will be notified accordingly through their respective email addresses and telephone numbers when their PVCs are ready for collection.”

