Anambra guber: Why I shunned APGA’s campaign inaguration, by Bianca Ojukwu

Bianca, wife of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu- Ojukwu, yesterday clarified why she shunned Saturday’s inauguration of the governorship campaign of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), saying it was to protest “post-mortem disrespect” to her deceased husband.

She also blamed the “post-mortem disrespect” to Ojukwu on the doorsteps of APGA leadership.

APGA’s candidate in the November 6 governorship election, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and deputy governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Ibezim, kick-started their campaign on Saturday.

However, Bianca, according to New Telegraph checks, was conspicuously absent from the event unlike the previous mega political activities held by APGA, a party that brands the late Biafra leader Ojukwu as its spiritual leader.

Another obvious sign which made some political observers note that there is a serious crack in the party was the removal of Ojukwu’s image from the customised uniform of APGA worn by people at the event.

Some party faithful, however, wore the old uniform bearing the image of the Eze Igbo Gburugburu. Speaking on the development in Awka, Bianca condemned the treatment to her late husband by APGA leaders.

She said: “It is an irony that today; Governor Willie Obiano has resuscitated Dim Ojukwu’s pictures for use in campaigning for the upcoming election in Anambra State.

“This is the height of opportunism and hypocrisy. Is Ojukwu not the same man Obiano once described as a dead man who was no longer relevant to the party? “Why should I permit him to keep trampling on the legacy of my late husband who put his heart and soul into this party? “Ojukwu should not be like a light switch to be turned on for party campaign, and turned off once the election is won.”

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain expressed displeasure at the decision of APGA’s leadership to expunge her husband’s image from the party’s uniform and other of its insignia.

She added: “It is most unfortunate that Governor Obiano decided to remove the picture of Ojukwu and replace same with his picture just to drive home his statement that `he would no longer tie the fate and fortunes of APGA to the memory of a dead man’”. obviously in reference to my husband. Bianca listed other illtreatments meted out to her and Ojukwu , saying her presence at Saturday’s event would have been an endorsement of the defrauding of scores of aspirants by the party during its primaries in 2018.

She said: “It is unfortunate that the same APGA election managers that were responsible for the disastrous 2018 party primaries which resulted in severe damage to the party’s brand were also left to handle APGA’s campaign inaguration.

Any political party that consistently robs its own members will not endure, APGA inclusive.”

