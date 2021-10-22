Anambra guber: Will APGA maintain winning streak?

OKEY MADUFORO AWKA reports on the hurdles that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State and Governor Willie Obiano must scale to maintain the party’s stronghold of the state

Governor Willie Obiano looked firm and unscathed when he recently spoke with some reporters at the banquet hall of the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia. To him, most critics of his administration are mere traducers and desperate politicians, who according to him, have lost their deposits in the political equation of Anambra State. He had taken the reporters on a tour of projects in the state, which include the Airport and International Conference Centre, Awka, to prove his opponents wrong that those projects are not mere propaganda but real.

Earlier, he had visited President Muhammadu Buhari over the plan to declare a state of emergency in the state as proposed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and on his return, made it clear that the President has ruled out the idea of a state of emergency.

His words: “I met with Mr. President and he assured me that the Anambra governorship election will hold in November and that the issue of state of emergency is not going to happen. Some people want to disrupt the peace in the state and use that as a tool to manipulate the electoral process but Mr. President, who has been good and sympathetic to me from the time I was going for my second term election said the election will be free and fair and that he doesn’t like people intimidating people.

“I want to state here that there is no other party in Anambra State but only the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and we are going to win irrespective of what some people are saying and planning to do. No other party is on ground but APGA.”

Obiano further noted that when Buhari asked him about nonpayment of salaries by state governors, he told him that he doesn’t owe workers in the state and that he was surprised as against the allegations of his opponents. The governor further noted that he has not received any salary since he came into office adding that he was already a very comfortable man before coming to the saddle. “Since I became governor I have not received my salary and how much is it; N650.000 per month, when I have an investment with MTN that pays me N11.2 million and I was living big even before becoming governor,” he said.

The governor further recalled when his traducers induced the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe his property abroad and how he asked the two bodies to go on a private investigation. His words: “They told me that they would want to go abroad to investigate my property abroad I told them to go to Google and find out and I was already a very comfortable man enjoying my retirement before I became governor and I have nothing to hide.

“All these things are what some people have been doing because of election in Anambra State and they feel that they can become governor through cheap blackmail. Anambra will not allow people who could not pass examination in school and those that have cases to answer at Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and those that burnt Anambra to become governor. “If they become governor, they will sell our airport and the international conference centre and our state will nose dive into oblivion but that cannot happen under my watch.

It is only Prof. Charles Soludo, who will sustain what we have on ground today and leverage on it for the good of Anambra people. “I am a chartered accountant and I Know how to manage funds and I have the experience and that is why I was able to execute the airport project without borrowing money or owing salaries, which everyone can attest to in the state.

“This is a project that had eluded our state for 30 years but within 15 months, our airport is ready and would be officially commissioned before the end of my tenure, while the next governor of Anambra State would be sworn in at the International Conference Centre, Awka.” Obiano may have sounded confident that the November 6 electon is a forgone thing but the detections of some members of his party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is indeed an issue that appears worrisome.

Obiano’s deputy, Nkem Okeke and six members of the state House of Assembly have joined the APC along with two members of the National Assembly and it is being touted that more will also join. While APGA has lost some of its members to the APC, it was, however, gathered that two members of the National Assembly; Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo of Orumba North and South federal constituency and Hon. Chuma Muoma of Ihiala federal constituency, have returned to the ruling party in Anambra State though they have not made it public. If their return is true, then Obiano has been vindicated that these defectors went on a jamboree to milk the APC governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, and will return to their former party.

Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, indeed re-echoed his principal’s position, when he contended that the defectors are on their own and cannot control their structures in favour of the APC. He cited example of former Governor Peter Obi, who he said left APGA for the PDP but he has not won any election under his current party compared with his victories with APGA. Obiokoye said: “Those who left the party did not leave with their so-called structures as they have refused to leave APGA and you will find out that it has not affected the fortunes and mileage of our party.

Some have issues with the EFCC and they need a soft landing to run away from probe, while others have poverty of the mind with the vision of over grabbing. “We all know those in the APC and their nature as well as their antics. That has been their style during every election in Anambra State.

They have started burning police stations built by Anambra people and even the once that were rebuilt after the #End- SARS protest have been burnt down in the process of creating insecurity before the election, so that they will declare a state of emergency.

“The killings and destruction in Nnewi is a deliberate attempt to destroy the economy of the South-East because of what our people stand to gain from the industrial and commercial sector. A former Minister for Finance, Chu Okongwu, a man down with stroke lost his house to the same people, who want to govern Anambra State and my question is: Who hoisted the Nigerian flag at his house and who brought the branded vehicle to his house and set it ablaze? “They claim that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is behind the killings in Anambra State but the group has come up to say that they are not involved, so who are the unknown gunmen? That goes to show you that some people who had a hand in the burning of Anambra State during the last mayhem are sponsoring the killings as no Anambra person would want to destroy his state and kill his fellow citizen in the name of politics because it is not the nature of the Igbo man.

“The Justice Ikeazor-led panel of inquiry on Anambra mayhem presented a report of its findings and recommendations and the report is in the public domain and these people were indicted for burning Anambra State, and according to Igbo tradition, should go on exile and make restitution for their sins against Anambra State yet they have been going about parading themselves.”

While the allegations and counter-allegations continue to trend, observers are of the opinion that the governorship election is likely not to be decided at first balloting. According to them, a run-off may be the decider if projections are anything to go by. They see APGA getting bulk votes in Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum and Oyi local government areas of Anambra North Senatorial District as well as put up a strong showing in Onitsha North and South local government areas if the running mate of the PDP fails to get hold her home town. Similarly Ogbaru Local Government Area is one that APGA has to put it’s feet on the ground because the likes of Senator Stella Odua and Hon. Afam Ogene, who once represented Ogbaru federal constituency have joined the APC. The Old Aguata Union made up of Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South local government areas is indeed the battle ground given the fact that four of the governorship candidates; Valentine Ozigbo (PDP), Andy Uba (APC) and Charles Soludo are all from Aguata Local Government Area, while Godwin Maduka of Accord Party is from Orumba South.

The votes of the council areas would certainly be shared by the four candidates, not ruling out Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP who is the incumbent lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District and Akachukwu Nwankpo of the ADC who are from Nnewi North and Ihiala local government areas, respectively. Should APGA maintain its structure in Ekwusigo Local Government Area where the state chairman of the party comes from, it will certainly add it to its sure bets in the election. Anambra Central Senatorial District is another battle ground even as Chief Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith labour Party (ZLP) has a great task of protecting Idemil North Local Government Area, which has the highest number of registered voters. Many contend that the defection of Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi from APGA to APC may not turn the table against APGA though the influence of APC running mate Barr. Emeka Okafor is something to worry about.

The trio of Awka North, Awka South and Dunukofia local government areas is believed to be APGA stronghold despite the presence of Okey Ezeh, the running mate of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. A former National Chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh has to battle with former Governor Peter Obi and the Director General of the Valentine Ozigbo campaign organization, Senator Uche Ekwunife to win Anaocha Local Government Area. As things stand, the election is for APGA to prove that the 21 over 21 victory of the party in the last election was not a fluke and Governor Obiano seems poised to prove that.

