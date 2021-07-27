Anambra guber: ZLP not for sale – Scribe

Onyekachi Eze ABUJA The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday denied media reports that it has reached financial agreement with some individuals in connection with the party’s candidate for the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

Rather, the party said it was holding “high-level discussions with critical stakeholders from the three major political parties as well as no fewer than seven other minority parties on ways to use the party as a platform for a formidable cross-party coalition ahead of the election.”

There was a media report that an aspirant in one of the major parties, who lost during the primary, might dump the party for ZLP, after making a N2 million payment. But ZLP National Secretary, Yahaya Makama, said the party was not for sale to the highest bidder.

Makama said the claim that the National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, reached an agreement with some persons ‘after receiving sums of monetary payments’ was false and mischievous.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ZLP clearly states that it has not reached any agreement nor has the National Chairman received any payment from any person as being falsely suggested in the publication,” the National Secretary stated.

He added that the party was making its platform available “for a strong coalition among political parties, support institutions and the body of the electorate in the coalesced effort ahead of the governorship election.”

