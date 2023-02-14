Anambra: Gunman killed as police foil attack on another station

The Anambra State Police Command in the early hours of yesterday neutralised one of the gunmen who attempted to attack Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. A police source in Ogidi said the hoodlums who came in their numbers with an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles, started shooting indiscriminately to gain access into Ogidi Police Station. The command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu who confirmed the incident said that yesterday at about 2:15 am, Police Operatives foiled an attack by armed men on the Ogidi Police Station, demobilise one of the men and recovered many expanded cartridges and 25 litres of PMS. According to him, the security operatives on duty fiercely resisted the attackers and due to their superior gunfire, the hoodlums flee the scene while one of the armed men was neutralised by the operatives. He also stated that the police facility is intact and no casualty was recorded on the side of the police. Tochukwu said the area has been reinforced by the Tactical team of the command, and police operation is still on going.
