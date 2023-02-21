Anambra: Gunmen kill DPO, 3 other policemen, lose 3

Rampaging gunmen in the early hours of yesterday killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Awada Police Station, in Obosi Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, an inspector and a newly recruited police constable. Eye witness said the dare devil armed men stormed the Awada Police Station at about 3am shooting sporadically as they made their way into the station “They were repelled by gallant security personnel with three members of the gang taken down after exchange of gun battle.” Two AK-47, a Toyota car, charms and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the gunmen after the failed operation. A Senior Police officer who spoke to our correspondent in Onitsha said that it has become clear that the gunmen have changed their style and have chosen to carry out the attacks at the early hours of the morning. “We have chosen to keep vigil every night and to take them head long and we are ready to take them no matter the number,” he said. Similarly the command according to him has also commenced neighborhood combing of shan-ties where it was gathered the informants of the gunmen stay to relay situation reports before they strike. “There are shanties and small shops where they stay as informants and relay situation reports to them before striking and two persons have been apprehended as suspects in connection with the last Sunday morning attack.” Confirming this development, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said; “During a mop-up operation by police/ military operatives, two male suspects reasonably believed to have participated in the attack were apprehended.” “Regrettably, four police operatives paid the supreme price while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants,” he said.

