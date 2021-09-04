News

Anambra has been liberated –Sen. Uba

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Onah Onah Comment(0)

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba yesterday announced that the state was liberated the day President Muhammadu Buhari handed him the flag of the party. Uba said that to prove the benefit of a state “being at the centre,” reconstruction work on the other lane of the dilapidated Enugu- Onitsha expressway would begin immediately as the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola was on his way to flag it off. “My first assignment is Enugu-Onitsha road. It is impassable. Work will begin on this road today. That is the essence of being in the centre. The Minister of Works is on his way”, he said. He thanked his supporters, and reminded his traducers that it was God that makes kings. Senator Uba however, said that he was fully prepared to defend the mandate of the party, promising to change the political narration by ensuring that his government delivers its promises.

Our Reporters

