Anambra has been liberated –Sen. Uba

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba yesterday announced that the state was liberated the day President Muhammadu Buhari handed him the flag of the party. Uba said that to prove the benefit of a state “being at the centre,” reconstruction work on the other lane of the dilapidated Enugu- Onitsha expressway would begin immediately as the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola was on his way to flag it off. “My first assignment is Enugu-Onitsha road. It is impassable. Work will begin on this road today. That is the essence of being in the centre. The Minister of Works is on his way”, he said. He thanked his supporters, and reminded his traducers that it was God that makes kings. Senator Uba however, said that he was fully prepared to defend the mandate of the party, promising to change the political narration by ensuring that his government delivers its promises.
Ohanaeze: I’m committed to credible election, peaceful transition –Nwodo
The President- General of pan- Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that he was planning to manipulate the forthcoming general election of the organisation with a view to imposing a new leadership. Nwodo in a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday described such news […]
Group donates items, cash to Hikanos Orphanage
A group, Love and Peace has donated items including money to Hikanos Orphanage Home in Ikorodu, Lagos. Convener of the group, Mr. Yomi Onasanya, explained that the gesture was part of the decision of the group to regularly impact the lives of children in orphanage homes who deserve attention, care and protection, which the group […]
De-marketing Innoson: You defamed my reputation, Ubah tells Utazi
Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah has told his counterpart from Enugu North, Senator Chukwuka Utazi that he defamed his reputation in his point of order that he de-marketed an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM). He also rejected Utazi’s apology, and accused him of allowing himself to be used for petty […]
