Anambra holds first S’East Human Development Capital conference

The first ever South East Human development capital conference has been held in Awka the Anambra State Capital, with on the South East Region to envolve a more pragmatic measure of attracting capital development project that can create wealth and employment and reduce poverty in the Zone. Government of Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo led in discussions on in the two-day strategic South East Human Capital Development Conference, dubbed, “Changing the Narrative- Towards Entrenching Human Capital Development in South East”. Declaring the ‘day two’ session open, Anambra State Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of the state Human Capital Development Council, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim stated that the region is already making gradual progress, stressing that Anambra is the rallying point of human capital development in the region.

“Before we started, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo came with a clear cut vision and mission. Coincidentally, he was the chairman of Anambra State vision 2070 Committee. He merged the committee’s report with his manifesto to produce development models for the state”. The Deputy Governor noted that the present administration of Governor Soludo is founded on five social development pillars, one of which is human capital development, pointing out that Anambra State does not work in isolation and expressed optimism that the desired goal will be achieved. Leading the policy recommendation session,

The National Coordinator for HCD, Mrs Yesola Akinbi challenged the region to think of 2030, revealing that the productivity of an average Nigerian is less than 36 percent. She tasked all regions to work together to bring up those who are not doing well. She stated that Human Capital Development sits across multiple levels of stakeholders, pointing out that everybody has a role to play to ensure healthy, educative and productive Nigerians by 2030, but quickly added that the process cannot be driven from the federal level if effectiveness is the goal.

Group presentations and recommendations were made where advocacies were centered on free secondary school education, zero tolerance to examination malpractice, improved quality assurance, mandatory healthcare financing to have people whose life expectancy will be increased, human resources for health, provision of emergency funds domiciled in the ministry, regulation of traditional medical practice, ensuring adequate data collection, monitoring and evaluation, creation of ministry of Labour in all the states, formulation of good environmental laws, increased gender parity, among others.

 

