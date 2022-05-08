Anambra hospital unveils cardiology centre

Relief is coming the ways of the less privileged Nigerians suffering from heart related diseases as Emeka Ekwuosa Foundation is set to perform open heart surgery for them at Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Founder of the Foundation, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, who made this known on Saturday, also said the free surgical exercise which would take place May 2 to 14, is open to all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, tribe or religious placement.

After a tour of the facility with journalists to ascertain readiness of the facility of Sir Emeka Ekwuosa Foundation, Engr. Emeka Ekwuosa, said that the gesture was to assist the less privileged Nigerians who are suffering from Heart diseases and cannot afford to travel to India or other advanced countries for treatment.

According to Engr. Ekwuosa, who was represented at the tour by Sir Oselloka Offoh, the Foundation Media/ Community Mobilization Manager, noted that about 20 patients are booked already for the exercise.

He said the operation will be carried out by qualified medical personnel in Nigeria across different tertiary health institutions and Doctors from the United States of America. He commended the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation for investing greatly in healthcare and raising the standard of healthcare in the South-East. He however added that the Hospital will give hope to the people of Oraifite community, residents of Anambra and Nigeria at large.

According to him, the both Foundations aim is to carry out the open-heart surgery this year, 2022. The Voom Foundation is partnering with the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation because they believe that everyone irrespective of their social class should have quality healthcare.

These organisations are changing the face of the healthcare system in Nigeria where intensive care, surgeries can be very affordable for all, be it Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and other ethnic groups in the country.

“The facility will in no distant time be converted into a teaching hospital that can groom young medical professionals in Nigeria. On his part, the Manager of the Hospital, Dr. Aghomishe Aherosule Ogaga, said that the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in the South-East with modern Catlab medical machines for surgery.

He said: “The hospital also has all the medical equipment to address other health challenges that usually force Nigeria’s business and political leaders to go out of the country for medical checkup.”

Dr. Ogaga said that the hospital at the moment, is also partnering with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi and Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta State, to attract large patronage

