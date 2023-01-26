Anambra in the eye of the storm

Memory lane

There was a change of guards on the 16th day of March 2022 when former Governor Willie Obiano handed over the mantle of leadershiptoProf CharlesSoludo as Governor of Anambra state. A new Sheriff came to town. At Soludo’s inaugural address he made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for impunity, lawlessnessand allformsof brigand age. He read the riot act on the perpetrators of those crimes. He went further to appeal to the hoodlumsthathadheldthestatehostage to come out of the bushes and be engaged in something meaningful and lawful and equally granted amnesty to those in prison custody. Perhaps his announcement that the usual Monday Sit-At-Home has ended may have been his first offensive drawing the ire of the gang of criminals now popularly known as the’unknowngunmen’. A fewweeks afterthatpronouncement, thehoodlums struck choosing of all places, Soludo’s local government area Aguata, to make their statement.

Soludo’s plan

Months later, Soludo’s representativeatthestateHouseof Assembly, Hon. OkeyOkoyewaskidnapedand ultimately beheaded by his abductors, in the most bizarre and cruel manner. Apparently challenged by these dastardly acts, the governor realized that talking and negotiation were over. He went on the offensive and took on the miscreants by first dissolving all the Security Vigilante groups, contending that they have been compromised and then went a step further to impose a curfew on the affected eight local government areas. TheJointTaskForceonSecurity JTF descended heavily on the gunmenwhichrecordedgreatresultsas those apprehended sang like canaries and told horrid tales. It was discovered that it was a well organized crime network of syndicates operating with the natives who have been cowed by the psycological make-belief of forcing them into oaths of secrecy before a shrine.

Battle against crime

While the battle against insecurity raged, the revenue thieves got their own share of the purge when tax holidays were announced for a period of time yet the perpetrators devised other means of ripping off unsuspecting members of the public by collecting a one year advance revenue payment. Though the state government continued to clamp down on the touts, but the formidable cartel that has entrenched stronghold in the state revenue continued to operate in the shadows, still smiling their way to the banks. It is not only the fight against insecurity and revenue thieves that shapedthestoryof lastyearbutalso the politics of intrigues and horse trading had its had its fair share of 2022.

The primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance( APGA) threwup amajor upset whenknownpoliticalgladiatorslost their bid for the National Assembly tickets. Twotermmemberof theFederal House of Representatives, Chief Dozie Nwankwo pulled the carpet from under the former National Chairman of the party and former Senator, Sir Victor Umeh in an election that Umeh was favoured to win. Paschal Agbodike the Deputy Speaker of the the state Assembly dusted the sitting lawmaker Mr Ifeanyi Chudy Muoma While three-term House of Representatives member, Mr. Chris Azubogu defeated an expert in party politics, Chief Ben Nwankwo who was also favoured to emerge as Senatorial candidate of Anambra South District.

Flurry of attacks

The party primaries also witnessed the unusual battle between a member of former Governor Willie Obiano’s kitchen cabinet – his Chief Of Staff, Primus Odili – and the former First Lady, Ebele Obiano. Both battled for the ticket of Anambra North Senatorial District with Obiano’s wife eventually bagging the ticket of the party. In the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the virus that had been the cause of the party’s lack of internal democracy almost marred the process but for the intervention of top party leaders. However the game-changing episode was the defection of Mr. Peter Obi from the PDP to the Labour Party(LP) and his ultimate emergence as the Presidential candidate of the LP. Statements of some top politicians about the Peter Obi candidacy were misconstrued as being anti – Obidient hence the likes of Sen Uche Ekwunife and Governor CharlesSoludowereseriallyvilified, yet they stood their ground. Deepening the already charged situation was the statement written and posted on the social media by Governor Charles Soludo where he submittedthatPeterObiwillnotwin the 2023 Presidential election. Soludoonceagainfoundhimself inthemiddleof ahorrendousstorm with all manner of attacks coming his way but the man known for his bluntness was not threatened by the barrages of names he was called. Soludo then changed the narrative when he commenced the award of roadcontractslinkingalltheparts of the state stating that funds for thoseprojectsarethereforexecution. While Anambra rolled out its festive drums to herald the massive road construction little did they know that the attendant dangers of natural disaster was looming. Foraboutthreemonthstheentire Anambra North Senatorial District, part of Anambra Central and part of AnambraSouthweresubmerged by the perennial flooding which claimed not only agricultural products but also lives and property.

Impact of actions

Over 3 million persons were displaced by the flood and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim was saddled with the task of bringing succour to the victims, a taskIbezim executed to theadmiration of all and sundry. The belief that the flood disaster may have also swept away the camps of thebanditsnowknown asthe’Unknown gunmen’ was shortlived as the group however came alive after the flood and continued their gorilla warfare that again pushed the issue of insecurity in the state to the front burner. It was at this point that Governor Charles Soludo, tired of unproductive diplomacy, came out smoking hot and now wielded the big stick in an unmistakable manner. The assault led by the Anambra JTF on Nnewi South and Ihiala local government areas was one that unmaskedthe unknown gunmen in those communities. Their informants and natives that receive commissions after ransoms had been paid were shortlisted and they got fresh deals with the authorities. They presented very vital information about the operations of the gunmen and the status of their war chestwhichindeedgavethe security operatives the much needed impetus to strike and for three consecutive days the strikes lasted, day and night and a conservative figure runningintoovereightynon- stateactors were neutralized.

Divergent views

But the leftovers and survivors would not back down when they launched yet another attack on Osumoghu community and later bombed the Ihiala Police Division. Currently the anti terror squad has relocated its military base to Nnewi South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala local government areas and the war is still raging. But stories of killings and death wasnotjustthroughtheactivitiesof the gunmen as the Anambra state Houseof Assemblyheldseveralvaledictory sessions of past and present members such as Nelson Achukwu whowasalsobeheaded, OkeyOkoye and the Majority Leader Uche Okafor of Awka South 2 Constituency were buried.

In his New Year message GovernorCharlesSoludoexpressedstrong hope that despite the evident challenges the state may be facing, the state wouldbehome anddry, priding itself asthesafeststateinthecountry. “There is every reason to celebrate another promising new year andgiveGodAlmightytheglory, not only forpreserving us to witness the new year, but more importantly, for his mercy and grace for the modest achievements we have recorded within our first nine months in office. “As we reflect on 2022 and project a prosperous 2023, we have reasons to celebrate the modest achievements we have recorded individuallyandcollectivelyasastate, despite the daunting challenges facing the Nation”. “Theyear2023willmostcertainly be a redefining year for us as a people. And it is our earnest desire that Anambra will continue to record more feats, Soludo stated. Conversely, Anambra state still haveyetanother365daysof theyear 2023 to rewrite history going by the submissions of Governor Soludo and it is being canvassed that the coming elections would also decide the fate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance in the state.

Hope renewed

It is also expected that by December this year most of the road projects embarked upon by this administration would have reached advancedstagesenoughto measure the achievements of the governor. Also, the non conduct of local government elections in Anambra state must be given priority consideration, so as to take governance to the grassroot and Soludo at his inaugural address, had promised to conduct election at the end of the first quarter of this year. Anambra no doubt has a chequeredhistoryof making thewrong headlines and observers are of the view that Soludo has all it takes to rewrite the narrative but it also behoves on the people in the area to complement his efforts in that regard.

