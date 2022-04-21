Anambra: In the throes of strange gunmen

They stormed the Aguata Local Government Area Headquarters in Ekwulobia, Anambra State at about 3.30pm on that fateful day and barricaded the Ekwulobia – Mpkologwu – Uga road. Thereafter, the gang of gunmen commenced heavy sporadic and indiscriminate shooting of automatic assault rifles; making their way into the council premises and successfully set the entire council headquarters ablaze.

While the arson lasted, residents of the area scampered for their dear lives and the gunmen continued firing unperturbed by the possibility of any intervention by security forces. After about three hours they left triumphantly chanting victory songs over their possibly latest conquest while officers and men if the state fire service battled to put off the raging fire and salvage what they could of the secretariat.

Interestingly, according to New Telegraph checks, no life was lost and people volunteered to rescue those trapped in the fire.The next day, Governor Charles Soludo visited the scene of the incident to see things for himself and access the level of damage. It was observed that no fewer than four buildings were razed and other properties worth millions were affected in the ugly attack. Soludo, while speaking during the visit described the act as mindless criminality. He noted that the criminals have been operating from Aguluezechukwu and Ogboji for years before the security clampdown on their command and control centre.

“The security personnel in the state clamped down on them and in the process of fleeing, decided to set Aguata LGA headquarters ablaze. “We have announced amnesty to those in the bush, so they can be rehabilitated and become useful to the society. But those who refuse the offer will face the full wrath of the law because they can’t intimidate the people of Anambra State.

“From the arrest we made, 85 per cent of these criminals are from a particular state in the southeast while the remaining fifteen percent come from other states. “Arms were recovered in their camps with registers of kidnapped victims and the ransom they paid, other weapons, charms, a few other items.” Soludo, however, assured the people of the state that peace and stability must return in Anambra and the South-East in general. He added: “Anybody in the bush with a gun is a criminal and will be treated as such.

We will come after criminals because the people’s power must triumph. We must create a liveable and prosperous homeland where peace, security and progress must thrive.” It has been a sad and ugly story for many communities in Anambra state as they have become targets of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery and unprovoked, coldblooded murder under the criminal reign of atrocity visited on the communities by these gunmen. It is feared that two persons lost their lives when gunmen attacked four Police Stations in Anambrastateearlythismonth.

The Police Stations include, Amichi, Nnewichi, Osumoghu and Ezinifitte in Nnewi North and South local government areas. This is coming 24 hours after the Police station in Ukpor Nnewi South local government area was razed by same hoodlums.

It is, however, not clear which of the Police stations that the two persons died but it was confirmed that casualty figure may be more than 18. Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but denied any record of casualty. Ikenga said there was no casualty and that a team of police personnel had been drafted to the area to ensure calm. According to him, the hoodlums did not only attack Nnewichi police but also attacked Osumoghu and Ezenifitte police stations.

He said several stations including the state’s Police command headquarters were under reconstruction since they were among the stations affected during EndSARS saga. According to him, after the EndSARS saga all the police men in the state police stations were moved to area command and there were no police men there.

“After the incident, the communities started reconstruction of those stations and they have not finished them. “By the time of attack there were no policemen there. I wonder why somebody would attack them,” he said. He said normalcy had been restored and urged residents in the area with useful information to make them available to police to enable the command deal with those responsible for the insecurity in the area.

However, the Anambra State Government appears to be making inroads into the fight against terror in the state both diplomatically and otherwise following the release of some suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

But IPOB had made it clear that the body has nothing to do with the killings in Anambra State hence alleging that the perpetrators are the breakaway dissidents of the organization and urgedgovernmenttotakeaction and clampdown on the suspects. Soludo also extended the amnesty option to the gunmen urging them to lay down their arms and embrace peace. Meanwhile, youths in the 177 communities in the state have joined forces with the community vigilante groups to embark on manhunt for the unknown gunmen and their secret camps in the bushes.

In mostaffectedcommunities such as Upkor, Lilu, Osumoghu, Ichi and Oraifite youths in the area have taken up the task of carrying out neighbourhood watch and pulling down suspected camps of the gunmen. It is not in doubt that Soludo is taking his time to ensure that the lives of innocent Anambra people are safe and that he does not hastily toe the path of military action as was done in some states in the country. Speaking on this development the newly appointed Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Mr. Chikodi Anara, noted that government would continue to work with the leadership of communities and their youth wings to battle insecurity in the state.

Anara urged members of the public to remain calm and be security conscious in their areas and report presence of suspected strangers to security operatives in the area. He said: “The Anambra State Government has zero tolerance to any threat peace and security in the state and what the youths and the vigilance groups are doing have the blessings of the state government.”

