Anambra inaugurates telemedicine hub

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has officially inaugurated the telemedicine hub, the first of its kind in Nigeria, in the state. He said the hub will be used as a case study in 10 communities’ healthcare centres within Oyi Local Government Area of the state to experiment its effect before linking it to other healthcare centres across the 181 communities. The governor who performed the commissioning ceremony at Comprehensive Medical Centre Awkuzu, in Oyi Council Area, where the hub is located, said the hub was part of his plans to boost the healthcare system in Anambra State. He however said the new medical approach was to make up for the deficit in healthcare professionals in the state. Soludo appealed to the Awkuzu community to ensure adequate protection of the facility.
