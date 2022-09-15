News

Anambra inaugurates telemedicine hub

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has officially inaugurated the telemedicine hub, the first of its kind in Nigeria, in the state. He said the hub will be used as a case study in 10 communities’ healthcare centres within Oyi Local Government Area of the state to experiment its effect before linking it to other healthcare centres across the 181 communities. The governor who performed the commissioning ceremony at Comprehensive Medical Centre Awkuzu, in Oyi Council Area, where the hub is located, said the hub was part of his plans to boost the healthcare system in Anambra State. He however said the new medical approach was to make up for the deficit in healthcare professionals in the state. Soludo appealed to the Awkuzu community to ensure adequate protection of the facility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano Assembly seeks creation of state police, devolution of powers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano State House of Assembly has said that Nigeria should quickly create state police and allow for the devolution of powers to states if the government wants to tackle the security challenges facing the country. The Assembly in a communiqué issued at the end of its retreat, also called for the amendment of the […]
News Politics

JUST IN: Anambra Deputy Gov. defects to APC, meets Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday received APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Dr. Okeke and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma. Dr. Okeke is now a member of the ruling Party […]
News

Appeal Court clearly ruled in favour of Showunmi –Counsel

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The ruling of the Court of Appeal in the case between Segun Showunmi Vs. PDP and two others was clearly in favour of the Appellant, Showunmi’s Counsel, Monday Mawah (Esq), has insisted.   His clarification came on the heels of what he described as deliberate attempts by “desperate persons” to rewrite the judgment which was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica