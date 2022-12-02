Anambra increases HIV/AIDS treatment sites to 1,017

As the world celebrates this year’s AIDS day, Anambra State government has increased the number of its treatment sites from 104 to 1,017 in a bid to fight the spread of the deadly virus. To this end, a total of 1,500 communities ART teams have been engaged in the process of controlling the scourge in the state. Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, made this disclosure at this year’s World AIDS day celebration.

He said: “In keeping with this year’s theme of WAD celebration which is “Equalize to end Aids, equal access to prevention and treatment”, the state government has increased the number of HIV treatment sites from 104 to 1,017 in the last eight months in collaboration with AHNi. “This is accompanied by the engagement of about 1,500 Community ART teams by the state government.”

