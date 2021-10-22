News

Anambra indigenes rally to build better, fruitfull generations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Anambra State Towns (People) Association (ASTPA), Abuja chapter, has concluded plans to bring relevant stakeholders together with the aim of correcting certain attitudes, behaviours or mind-sets that affect future generations. Speaking ahead of its 2021 Anambra Cultural Day Symposium scheduled to hold in Abuja later in the week with the theme; ‘Taa Bu Gboo,’ meaning ‘it’s early to talk, dialogue, retrace step,’ ASTPA disclosed that the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, including royal fathers and other dignitaries within and outside the state, would be in attendance.

ASTPA President- General, Chief Arinze Anadu, during a pre-event press briefing in Abuja, noted that the objective of the symposium was to provide a platform where stakeholders could openly and sincerely discuss the issues that concern the people of the state and beyond, including political governance. Anadu, who commended indigenes of the state for their hard work, economic and development drive to make and develop towns or cities they find themselves, however, stressed that there were lots of things that needed to be corrected for the sake of future generations.

He said: “We want to remind the people that it’s time to call ourselves to order and begin to do things that would better the lives of people and society in general. “Anambra people, and by extension, Igbo people are very hardworking people. They make and develop towns or cities they found themselves. However, there are lots of things that we need to correct for the sake of future generations. “Competent persons have been selected to make presentations in different areas, while some other experts have been selected for panel discussions. All these are to ensure that the right messages are communicated to our people.”

